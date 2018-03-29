Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hershey (HSY) to “Buy”

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history, with the company having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Growth in its core brands, successful innovation and progress in multi-year productivity, and cost-saving initiatives drove the outperformance. Notably, earnings estimate for the current year and next have move upward over the last 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism for the stock. However, the industry is experiencing changes in consumer preference (for example, a shift toward products with less artificial sweeteners, sodium and saturated fat), which are marring growth prospects of companies like Hershey. Again, softening chocolate category trends in China have been hurting Hershey’s international sales since 2015.”

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $108.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20,583.04, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $116.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $174,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hershey (HSY) to “Buy”” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-hershey-hsy-to-buy.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.