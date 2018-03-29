Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scholastic (SCHL) to “Buy”

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHL. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $1,348.38, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Scholastic by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Scholastic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

