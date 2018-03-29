Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to “Buy”

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its products include t:slim Insulin Delivery System. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 2,254,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,060. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $201.59, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 25,539 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,091.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 750,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 850,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,091. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 6.52% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).

