Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will announce sales of $656.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.20 million and the highest is $668.24 million. Zayo Group reported sales of $550.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full-year sales of $656.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zayo Group.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.79 million.

ZAYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 17,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $644,939.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,383,535 shares in the company, valued at $159,516,838.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund X/C Lp Gtcr sold 4,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $173,208,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,499,917 shares of company stock worth $203,229,028 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zayo Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zayo Group by 248.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zayo Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zayo Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zayo Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zayo Group (ZAYO) traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $33.89. 1,127,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,458. Zayo Group has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8,322.55, a PE ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

