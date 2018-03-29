ZenCash Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ZEN)

ZenCash (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One ZenCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.70 or 0.00237700 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, COSS and Bittrex. In the last seven days, ZenCash has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ZenCash has a market capitalization of $65.75 million and approximately $677,853.00 worth of ZenCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00663934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.02660040 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00048114 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00079000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00361015 BTC.

ZenCash Profile

ZenCash (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. ZenCash’s total supply is 3,515,925 coins. ZenCash’s official website is zensystem.io. ZenCash’s official Twitter account is @zencashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZenCash is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for ZenCash is /r/ZenSys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenCash aims to be a secure and useful privacy coin, offering users zero-knowledge proof shielded transactions over an end-to-end encrypted network provided by compensated secure nodes. The project launched as a fork of Zcash technology using zk-SNARKs, but is building out in a direction focusing on usability, grassroots community involvement, and a self-funding treasury model that compensates stakeholders for continued network improvements and growth. “

ZenCash Coin Trading

ZenCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase ZenCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZenCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

