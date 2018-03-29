Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells $23,020.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $23,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $20,995.00.

Zendesk Inc (ZEN) traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 1,407,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,912.68, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.64. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $123.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,465,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,784,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP grew its position in Zendesk by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 1,620,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

