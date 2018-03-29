Zendesk Inc (ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $23,020.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $20,995.00.

Zendesk stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.87. 1,548,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,524. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $4,912.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $123.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $9,017,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zendesk by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zendesk by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82,956 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

