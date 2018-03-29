Zillow (ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Zillow from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zillow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zillow from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Zillow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zillow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.93. 225,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,394. Zillow has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10,266.32, a P/E ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Zillow had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Zillow will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

