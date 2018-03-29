Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CZX) Insider Purchases C$24,180.00 in Stock

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CVE:CZX) insider Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,180.00.

Zinc Metals Corp. Canada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 30,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 42,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 35,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 50,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 28,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,240.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 80,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 40,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 5,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

CVE:CZX traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 272,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.75. Canada Zinc Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.

Canada Zinc Metals Company Profile

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has mining interests in properties located in British Columbia. Its projects include Akie property and Kechika Regional project. The Akie Property is located approximately 260 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Mackenzie in northeastern British Columbia.

