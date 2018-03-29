Barclays set a CHF 310 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a CHF 346 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie set a CHF 269 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 335 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS set a CHF 315 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a CHF 310 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 323.15.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at CHF 314.20 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,890.00 and a PE ratio of 16.60.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/zurich-insurance-group-zurn-given-a-chf-310-price-target-at-barclays.html.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.