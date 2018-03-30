$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.16). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 149.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Mento sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $219,505.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,403 shares of company stock worth $2,035,169. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 104,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 636,296 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,145,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ SGMO) opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,020.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) This Quarter” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/0-01-earnings-per-share-expected-for-sangamo-therapeutics-inc-sgmo-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.