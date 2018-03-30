-$0.07 EPS Expected for Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Organovo’s earnings. Organovo reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Organovo will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a negative net margin of 881.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organovo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 277,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,923. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Organovo in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Organovo in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Organovo by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,891,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,848 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing functional human tissues. The Company focuses on the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues, by utilizing its platform technology to create human tissue constructs in 3D. It is focused on development of products, including 3D human tissues used for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK); customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology or disease, for use in drug discovery and development, and three-dimensional human tissues for clinical applications, such as blood vessels for bypass grafting, nerve grafts for nerve damage repair and functional tissue patches for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs.

