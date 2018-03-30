$0.25 EPS Expected for DDR Corp (DDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. DDR reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DDR will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DDR.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $209.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $9.00 price target on DDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto bought 1,351,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $10,555,667.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,963,634 shares in the company, valued at $382,405,981.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in DDR during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DDR by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,769,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,416,000 after buying an additional 2,532,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DDR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DDR during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DDR by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDR (NYSE DDR) opened at $6.96 on Friday. DDR has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,524.98, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.11%.

About DDR

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

