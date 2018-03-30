$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 4.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 779,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,190. The company has a market capitalization of $5,706.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 11,745 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $463,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 35,870 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,435,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,131 shares of company stock worth $13,900,525. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/0-44-earnings-per-share-expected-for-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.