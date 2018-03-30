$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYSCO Co. (SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.70. SYSCO posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 61.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SYSCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 3,799,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $31,471.70, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $4,923,868.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,247.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,748 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $60,798,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 701.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 925,982 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $45,129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $31,092,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,578,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 457,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/0-66-earnings-per-share-expected-for-sysco-co-syy-this-quarter-updated.html.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.