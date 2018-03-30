$0.70 EPS Expected for Energen Co. (EGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Energen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Energen posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 638.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energen will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energen.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Energen had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Energen’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGN shares. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Energen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Energen stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Energen has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,920.26, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $180,914.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

