$1.17 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Ltd Mitsui sold 1,133,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $49,999,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,658,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,344,733.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,654.53, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

