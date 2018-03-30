$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other Invesco news, insider Annette Lege sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Carome sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $834,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,860 shares of company stock worth $15,011,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. 2,958,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Invesco has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,411.42, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/1-38-billion-in-sales-expected-for-invesco-ltd-ivz-this-quarter-updated.html.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.