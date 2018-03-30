Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.78 Million in AMERCO (UHAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of AMERCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AMERCO by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in AMERCO by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $345.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,721.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.04. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $326.30 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.20 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $842.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.80 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.96%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHAL. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Karl A. Schmidt acquired 1,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $353.97 per share, for a total transaction of $353,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,161. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

