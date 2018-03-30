Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 373,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 361,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLP. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

In related news, insider Steven J. Newby purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,334.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SMLP traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 656,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,069. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $999.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P.

