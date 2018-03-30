10,310 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,748,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,788,000 after acquiring an additional 763,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,818,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,187,000 after acquiring an additional 435,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,896,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,937,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,485,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 53,009 shares in the last quarter.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,629.90, a P/E ratio of -84.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.72%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

