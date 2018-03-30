Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of Esquire Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 232,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Coelho bought 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $122,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,110 shares of company stock valued at $205,902 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $24.40 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts and certificates of deposit.

