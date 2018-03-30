105,193 Shares in Olin Co. (OLN) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Olin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olin by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Olin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, Director Randall W. Larrimore purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald W. Bogus purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $198,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,712.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Olin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Olin stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5,008.28, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. Olin’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

