10,856 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,856 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,236.35, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.41. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

