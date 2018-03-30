$11.23 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $11.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.43 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year sales of $11.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $49.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $55.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,555,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 298,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Of Princeton stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,938. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank Of Princeton, headquartered in New Jersey, the United States, operates as a bank.

