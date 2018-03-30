$11.39 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post $11.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $30.00 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $36.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,709,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $12,565,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 554,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,289. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

