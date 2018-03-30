1,100 Shares in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 69.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.62, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.09. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 1-year low of $168.54 and a 1-year high of $249.54.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company.

