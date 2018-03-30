$111.25 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare (ADUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $111.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $113.09 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $101.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $111.25 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $487.40 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 335,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,246. The company has a market capitalization of $535.60, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $42,234.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,659.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $38,189.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,109 shares of company stock worth $258,061. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 396,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 102,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 216,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

