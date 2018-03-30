Penbrook Management LLC Invests $653,000 in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fitbit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIT. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $646,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $88,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,750. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIT. Roth Capital began coverage on Fitbit in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fitbit in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of Fitbit stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Fitbit Inc has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1,022.30, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.14.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

