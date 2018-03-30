114,450 Shares in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 91,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 72,373 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 163,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Baytex Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. Baytex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. GMP Securities upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “114,450 Shares in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/114450-shares-in-baytex-energy-corp-bte-acquired-by-penbrook-management-llc-updated.html.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.