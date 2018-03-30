1,203 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $188.80. The stock has a market cap of $25,100.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.03). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective (up previously from $207.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.72 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

