1,446 Shares in Mastercard (MA) Acquired by Hamilton Capital Management Inc.

Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $1,861,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 784.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,899,000 after buying an additional 14,962,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $7,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181,384.78, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total value of $2,606,122.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,850.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,084 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.46.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

