16,612 Shares in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.98. 764,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,579. The stock has a market cap of $1,268.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $579.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.67 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 54,373 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,414,241.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,470,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,314,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Lee King acquired 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $164,163.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $294,433.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,327 shares of company stock worth $340,744 and sold 522,675 shares worth $13,636,726. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

