$170.23 Million in Sales Expected for Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) to announce $170.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.20 million. Spartan Motors posted sales of $167.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full-year sales of $170.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $812.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $896.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $904.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spartan Motors.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.25%. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPAR shares. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 548,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 15.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

