17,080 Shares in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 715,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cousins Properties by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 5,945,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,928,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 569,820 shares during the last quarter.

CUZ stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3,653.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

