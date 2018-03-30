1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €75.00 ($92.59) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($87.65) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.76 ($82.43).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €54.75 ($67.59) on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 1 year high of €72.65 ($89.69). The company has a market capitalization of $10,980.00 and a PE ratio of 48.88.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

