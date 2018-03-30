1,785 Shares in Boeing (BA) Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 545,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $160,879,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $801,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 429,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $109,076,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $7.86 on Friday, reaching $327.88. 3,618,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,774. Boeing has a 52 week low of $175.47 and a 52 week high of $371.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $188,328.66, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $325.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research set a $203.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.99.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

