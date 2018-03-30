18,188 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 190,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

In other news, CEO George J. Carter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,718 shares of company stock valued at $100,834.

FSP stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 7.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 target price on Franklin Street Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company operates through the real estate operations segment. The Company’s investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties, and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders.

