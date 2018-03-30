$185.72 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post $185.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.55 million and the lowest is $162.60 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $129.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $185.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.20 million to $875.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $763.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $697.92 million to $943.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express (HTLD) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 40,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,657. The firm has a market cap of $1,653.75, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

