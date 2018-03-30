$185.89 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to post $185.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.00 million and the lowest is $158.77 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $194.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $185.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $634.83 million to $826.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $710.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $636.90 million to $784.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in New Residential Investment by 535.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,640,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $11,843,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,734,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 512,474 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $9,119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $8,070,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $16.45 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5,636.99, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

