18,844 Shares in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Purchased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

NYSE:NOV opened at $36.81 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $14,034.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.88.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.75%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $264,632.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “18,844 Shares in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Purchased by Elkfork Partners LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/18844-shares-in-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-purchased-by-elkfork-partners-llc.html.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.