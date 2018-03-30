1st Source (SRCE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

SRCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 1st Source currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 80,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1,359.54, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.30%. sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison N. Egidi sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $443,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,146.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter worth about $274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 1st Source by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 1st Source by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services. It is engaged in commercial banking. 1st Source Bank (Bank), its banking subsidiary, offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients.

