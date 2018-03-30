$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $16,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $290,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922,251 shares of company stock valued at $50,343,908. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 276,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,351. The stock has a market cap of $75,187.05, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

