$2.34 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce sales of $2.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $4.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,046.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 402,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $617.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $233,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $373,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 968.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 333,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 108,602 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

