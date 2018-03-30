$2.36 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $10.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

NYSE:LAD traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. 327,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $80.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,479.98, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,780,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 782,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

