$23.68 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will report sales of $23.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $24.12 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $20.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $23.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $118.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $146.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $160.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In related news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,147,852.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwen R. Carscadden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,507. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 288,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 222,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,159.41, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.80. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $40.00.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

