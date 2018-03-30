Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,301 IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Private Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 71.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 23.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,637,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.43. 3,419,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $140,496.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $139.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

