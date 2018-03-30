23,400 Shares in New Media Inv Group (NEWM) Purchased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of New Media Inv Group (NYSE:NEWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of New Media Inv Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Media Inv Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Media Inv Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Media Inv Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of New Media Inv Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,448,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Media Inv Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Media Inv Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

New Media Inv Group stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. New Media Inv Group has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $921.30, a PE ratio of -856.50 and a beta of 1.18.

New Media Inv Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. New Media Inv Group had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $394.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that New Media Inv Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. New Media Inv Group’s dividend payout ratio is -7,400.00%.

New Media Inv Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

