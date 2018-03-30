Penbrook Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,425 Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNSR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Finisar by 103.4% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Finisar by 598.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,729.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Finisar Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Finisar had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNSR. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on Finisar from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Northland Securities set a $29.00 price target on Finisar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Finisar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $541,949.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

