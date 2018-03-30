$27.70 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce $27.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $28.40 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $25.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $27.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $126.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $136.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:OSBC remained flat at $$13.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $412.73, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 2,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,306 shares of company stock valued at $222,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries, including Old Second National Bank (the Bank), Old Second Capital Trust I, Old Second Capital Trust II and Old Second Affordable Housing Fund, LLC The Bank’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services that banking institutions provide, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations, and a range of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, such as the acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers’ checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services.

